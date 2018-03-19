An Incredible Behind the Scenes Look at Wes Anderson’s Animated Film ‘Isle of Dogs’

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

In an incredible behind the scenes video for Wes Anderson ‘s upcoming stop-motion animated film, Isle of Dogs , the team of talented animators give us a look at what it takes for them to bring the expressive characters to life. Isle of Dogs is set to hit theaters on March 23rd, 2018.

