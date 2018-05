An adorable little dog named Ceelo froze in place out of fear of being at the veterinarian, despite the fact that he was safe in the company of his human Joshua Snelling. Snelling wasn’t too concerned about Ceelo’s behavior and even made gentle fun of it, calling it a “dog mannequin challenge“.

This is not unusual behavior for Ceelo, as he responded in exactly the same way during his 2016 visit to the vet.

via reddit