A Stunning Albino Reindeer Blends Into the Snow

While visiting the Aurora Borealis Observatory (previously) in Senja, Norway, travel photographer Mads Nordsveen captured an absolutely gorgeous photo of an albino reindeer whose white fur and icy antlers made the animal almost blend seamlessly into the snowy environment.

Met this white little reindeer in northern Norway. He almost disappeared into the snow!

In 2016, another sharp-eyed photographer captured footage of an albino reindeer crossing a pasture in Bodø, Norway. This animal was a bit easier to see as the green grass provided a beautiful contrast to the reindeer’s white fur.

via Aurora Borealis Observatory

