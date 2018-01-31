An Adorable Interactive Ghost Hunting Teddy Bear That Responds in a Cute Voice When One Is Found

BooBuddy is not just an EMF bear but an interactive investigator, asking questions and reacting to any changes in the environment just like a human investigator. BooBuddy’s mission is to investigate the paranormal with us promoting positive response and letting us know when the environment changes. BooBuddy asks EVP questions in order to trigger a response. If anything changes (EMF, motion, temperature) BooBuddy will respond appropriately, letting us know that we may not be alone.

The BooBuddy Ghost Hunter Interactive Bear is an adorable teddy bear that senses changes in the environment such as EMF, movement, temperature and vibration and responds to those changes with a cute, non-threatening voice and strategically placed lights. BooBuddy is also able to respond to questions as well. The paranormal may be spooky, but this teddy bear makes it all better.

