A Young Man Beatboxes While Playing Flute for an Incredible Ten Minutes Straight

In February 2016, a young Romanian man named Cosmin Cioca performed an incredible ten minutes straight of his own style of flute beatboxing to a very appreciative audience at a TEDx event in Bucharest.

Cosmin Cioca, this otherwise shy young man, shows onstage a real talent in mixing his flute performance with his passion for beatboxing, resulting in a skillful, delightful combination. …His parents signed him up for flute classes and even though at first it was more of a love-hate relationship, in time he kept getting better and better.

