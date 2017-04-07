A Vigilant Dog Protects His Squirrel Friend From the Incoming Advances of the Family Cat

A large dog who was amiably allowing a little squirrel friend run amok over his prone body, took quick and vigilant action in order to scare away the incoming questionable advances of the family cat.
via reddit
by Lori Dorn at on
