A Remarkable Young Man From Andorra Who Builds His Own Arm and Hand Prosthetics From LEGOs

David Aguilar aka Hand Solo is an incredible young man who was born with an underdeveloped arm, has gone about making his own prosthetics since the age of nine. In November 2017, Aguilar announced via a YouTube that he’d created a newer, stronger prosthetic from a LEGO helicopter kit. Then in February 2018, Aguilar announced that he made a second LEGO arm out of a LEGO jet plane kit to handle heavier objects. Great Big Story caught up with Aguilar to talk about his amazing LEGO engineering ability.

Ever since he was a kid, David Aguilar was obsessed with Lego. He spent his childhood building cars, planes, helicopters, and eventually, his own prosthetic. Born with a deformed arm, the self-named “Hand Solo” decided to take his Lego-building skills to the next level. At age 18, he perfected his designs with the MK2, a prosthetic arm with the ability to bend and pick up objects with a pincer-like grip.

