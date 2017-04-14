Laughing Squid

A Quick Leaner Crafts a Diamond Engagement Ring From Scratch in Six Hours and Sixteen Minutes

After viewing the exorbitant price of a diamond engagement ring that he hoped to put to good use, determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series, decided to try his hand at making one from scratch in six hours and 16 minutes, after receiving a private tutorial by jeweler Scarlett Erskine.

In this episode of Learn Quick I took a jewellery class and learned how to make a diamond engagement ring from scratch. This one is very special to me. I’ve had to hide this from Kim for months.

