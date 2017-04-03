A playful cat who was perched upon a purple sofa who was batting a balloon back and forth with an equally playful human, suddenly forgot the rules of the game. Instead of returning the volley back to the human, the cat suddenly decided to catch the balloon between both paws. While the move was truly skillful, it appeared that kitty really didn’t know exactly what to do with the balloon once it was caught.
A Playful Cat Skillfully Catches a Balloon Between Both Paws While Perched Upon a Purple Sofa
Advertisements