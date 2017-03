On the latest episode of his NERF Experiments series, Giaco Whatever used a powerful air cannon that he built and slow motion footage to find out just how fast the NERF darts were traveling that he fired. He ended up finding out that the darts were going approximately Mach 2.3, which is 2.3 times the speed of sound.

