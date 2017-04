Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On April 19, 2017 a massive iceberg made its way down Iceberg Alley, near the south shore of the Avalon Peninsula near Ferryland, Newfoundland, marking the coming of Spring. A number of area photographers including Greg Noel and Kaelam Power captured gorgeous shots of this incredible natural beauty. Power spoke with CNN about the experience.

You hear the waves crashing against the iceberg at the waterline. From time to time you may hear a cracking or banging sound.