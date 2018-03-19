A Heartwarming Candid Camera Clip of an Unruffled Mister Rogers Being Told His Room Had No TV

We tried to trick you today with a hidden camera which is what that apparatus is and we thought you’d be upset that there was no TV not at all but you are completely unruffled …you have charmed us as you do all the youngsters in America that’s how I feel. Thank you for your warmth and thank you

In anticipation of the upcoming biopic You Are My Friend starring Tom Hanks , the folks at Candid Camera posted a heartwarming classic clip of the late, great Mister Fred Rogers calmly accepting a hotel bellman’s word that there was no television in his room, despite the fact that he was attending a television event. The bellman, played by Peter Funt the son of show originator Allen Funt , was completely taken by surprise at how unbothered the gentleman was, not only about the lack of a television set, but also his being on the famous hidden camera show.

