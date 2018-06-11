Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Interactive Virtual Reality Demo That Lets Users Skin a Cat Without Harming Any Animals

by at on

Explorer Cat

The Cat Explorer by Leap Motion is a fascinating, interactive VR demo that lets users virtually skin a cat without harming any animals whatsoever. This transformative technology allows users to look under the skin and isolate areas of concern with simple hand movements that are easy to learn. It also opens up new channels within healthcare, education and science to assist with research and diagnoses.

VR interactions have the potential to be easier and more intuitive than with any other technology. Cat Explorer is a fun demo that points to the transformative potential of VR and natural interaction in fields as diverse as education, training, healthcare, and entertainment. …Instead of learning how to use a controller, Cat Explorer encourages you to learn through play and experimentation. With no instructions, previous experience or training, people can dive into the space and quickly understand what to do. Get exploring!


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP