A Fascinating Interactive Virtual Reality Demo That Lets Users Skin a Cat Without Harming Any Animals

The Cat Explorer by Leap Motion is a fascinating, interactive VR demo that lets users virtually skin a cat without harming any animals whatsoever. This transformative technology allows users to look under the skin and isolate areas of concern with simple hand movements that are easy to learn. It also opens up new channels within healthcare, education and science to assist with research and diagnoses.

VR interactions have the potential to be easier and more intuitive than with any other technology. Cat Explorer is a fun demo that points to the transformative potential of VR and natural interaction in fields as diverse as education, training, healthcare, and entertainment. …Instead of learning how to use a controller, Cat Explorer encourages you to learn through play and experimentation. With no instructions, previous experience or training, people can dive into the space and quickly understand what to do. Get exploring!