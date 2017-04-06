Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Determined Golden Retriever Hikes Across the Great Wall of China Alongside His Faithful Human

by at on

Golden Retriever Great Wall

An amiably determined golden retriever took both bus and a train to make the journey across the incredible Great Wall of China alongside his faithful musician human Victa V. At first the adventurous dog was a little unsure about this outing, but eventually kept up with the arduous but beautiful journey upon the historic site. According to Victa V, parts of the Wall are not readily accessible, but not difficult to overcome.

Certain sections like Mutianyu and Badaling are restored and have been turned into tourist hot spots. Then you have the wild sections of the wall like Jiankou and Gubeikou (that’s where this video was filmed. Technically the wild sections are closed to the public but there is zero enforcement – you can just walk right up and no one will stop you.

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.