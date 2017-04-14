Laughing Squid

A Curious Chimp Takes Inadvertent Selfies With a Camera Stolen From the New York Times

While on location at the Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary, in Kenya, a very curious and clever chimp stole a hidden camera from New York Times 360 photographer Sam Wolson. The little thief brought the ill-gotten gain back to the congress, where a fascinating bunch of 360° selfies were inadvertently taken. The camera was eventually bought back with an orange Fanta.

While reporting at Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Kenya, a chimp stole Sam Wolson’s camera. What resulted: an extended 360 selfie.

