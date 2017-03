While on holiday at Masai Mara National Reserve in June 2015, Swiss photographer DoRaLiWi captured the amazing sight of a bold coalition of young cheetahs as they checked out a safari truck full of curious tourists. Convinced it was safe, each of the young cats found a comfy spot atop the vehicle and relaxed. Luckily the tour guide knew how to safely shoo the cheetahs without incident.

