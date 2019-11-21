Laughing Squid

The Spectacular Facial Hair From the 2019 Beard and Moustache Championships in Tinley Park, Illinois

The 2019 World Beard and Moustache Championships (previously) took place on November 8th and 9th at 350 Brewery’s Insanity Factory in Tinley Park, Illinois. The showcased facial hair was nothing less than spectacular, as documented by Las Vegas photographer Greg Anderson.

2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships Presented by Remington Beard Boss. 2019 NBMC will have 50+ official categories to suit all the facial hair styles and will include 6 craft categories. …All 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships categories and descriptions. Please read below to see which category best fits your furry face or crafty eye.

