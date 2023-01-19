Largely Forgotten Popular Foods From the 1970s

Rhetty for History compiled an informative list of popular snack foods in the United States during the 1970s. Like their 1980s counterpart, many of these items have since been discontinued and largely forgotten.

It was an era of political turmoil difficult economic times and major changes in cars and foods. Packaged snacks became an even more popular item than ever in the 1970s. Almost every American household was interested in them and there was a huge variety to choose from. Some items were crazy, but some were actually quite good.