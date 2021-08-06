Wonderful 1890s Footage of Cities Around the World

Musician Dhruva Aliman shared a wonderful compilation of footage from the 1890s that shows what cities around the world looked like at the time. Included in the cities that were visited are Jerusalem, Bohemia, Moscow, London, Selkirk, New York City, Geneva, Berlin, and Paris, just to name a few. The remastered footage was gathered from the Lumiere archives and set to a beautiful soundtrack composed by Aliman.

The start of motion pictures, late 1890’s. Rare film of cities, towns and countries. High-quality remastered prints from the Lumiere archives and EYE Film Museum

via Open Culture