Amazing 12 Sided Segmented Wooden Spheres

Woodworking filmmaker Frank Howarth crafted beautiful, richly textured 12-sided segmented spheres out of walnut, carry, and maple woods. He started out with two polyhedral dodecahedrons and used a CNC machine to round them off. He then put finer touches on the spheres with a sander.

I started with two dodecahedrons. I made these by first gluing a series of wood strips together starting with a darker wood on one side and a lighter wood on the other trying to create a gradient of color between the two. I then cut these strips into triangles. In doing this, I ended up with two different sets of triangles. I glued these in sets of five forming pentagons. These pentagons became the 12 sides of the dodecahedron that I wood turned into spheres.