X-23 and Wolverine Get Bloody While Fighting Side-by-Side in New Trailer for Logan

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for Logan, the upcoming Marvel superhero film based on the character Wolverine and Mark Millar‘s Old Man Logan comic book series. The new trailer finds a group of enemies coming for Laura Kinney (X-23) and an aged Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) fighting the threat by her side and getting bloody in the process. Logan is set to slice its way into theaters on March 3rd, 2017.

Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan’s healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier’s Alzheimer’s forcing him to forget Logan must defeat Nathaniel Essex with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine.