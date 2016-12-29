Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Wonderfully Creative Custom Coffins Designed to Celebrate the Life of a Loved One

by at on

Great Big Story visited the Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop in Teshie, in Greater Accra, Ghana, a family business whose skilled craftspeople create amazingly expressive and wonderfully creative custom coffins designed to reflect and celebrate the life of a loved one who has passed.

Creative expression is part of what makes us human — why should that end after we’ve passed on? In Ghana, Anang Kwei and his children help the families of the deceased celebrate the lives of their loved ones with custom-made, handcrafted coffins. And when we say custom-made, we mean *custom.* From colorful fish to cars or tools, whatever a family wants to represent an aspect of the life that was, the Kweis will deliver a fantasy coffin made with care and exquisite craftsmanship.

Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop

spider coffin?

a hearse in a hearse

About these ads


  

A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.