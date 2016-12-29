Wonderfully Creative Custom Coffins Designed to Celebrate the Life of a Loved One

Great Big Story visited the Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop in Teshie, in Greater Accra, Ghana, a family business whose skilled craftspeople create amazingly expressive and wonderfully creative custom coffins designed to reflect and celebrate the life of a loved one who has passed.

Creative expression is part of what makes us human — why should that end after we’ve passed on? In Ghana, Anang Kwei and his children help the families of the deceased celebrate the lives of their loved ones with custom-made, handcrafted coffins. And when we say custom-made, we mean *custom.* From colorful fish to cars or tools, whatever a family wants to represent an aspect of the life that was, the Kweis will deliver a fantasy coffin made with care and exquisite craftsmanship.