Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Wolverine Protects a Friend by Scaring Off a Group of Lowlifes in the New Movie Clip for Logan

by at on

20th Century Fox has released a new movie clip for Logan, the upcoming Marvel superhero film based on the character Wolverine and Mark Millar‘s Old Man Logan comic book series. The clip finds old man Wolverine protecting a friend by scaring off a hateful group of lowlifes. Logan is set to fight its way into theaters on March 3rd, 2017.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Logan

image via Logan

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.