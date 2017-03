The ArtSpear Entertainment team has created an animated parody of the second trailer for Logan that finds Wolverine acting like an overbearing drunk.

Hit the road with Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine faces his final and most devastating enemy yet: alcohol. To make matters worse, now he has to babysit a problem child and a paralyzed professor! It’s enough to make anyone fall off the wagon. Except Logan’s already fallen of multiple wagons and has graduated to falling off trains.