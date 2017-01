Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Car journalist and Oversteer editor Doug DeMuro test drove and profiled the Plymouth Prowler to explain why he thinks it’s one of the weirdest cars to come out of the 1990s. The strange-looking vehicle combines unusual design elements and parts from many other Chrysler vehicles for a truly unique car.

I had a chance to drive a pristine Plymouth Prowler — and examine all of its unusual quirks. Here’s a review of the Prowler — including everything weird about it.