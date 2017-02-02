Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Why Tarantino Never Made a Sequel to Pulp Fiction

by at on

Looper takes a look at some of the reasons why there was never a sequel released for Quentin Tarantino‘s 1994 cult classic film Pulp Fiction.

Pulp Fiction was writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s second full-length feature after 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, and it defied all expectations by earning a whopping $200 million on a mere $8 million budget. The movie confirmed that the young writer-director had a distinct and exciting new voice to offer Hollywood. The film’s success and genre transcendence led many, including Tarantino himself, to hope for a follow-up film. But despite widespread interest, Pulp Fiction 2 hasn’t happened. Here’s why…

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.