Today I Found Out host Simon Whistler explains some possible explanations for why James Bond preferred his martinis shaken not stirred despite it arguably making the drink worse.

A properly made martini is mostly dry gin with a bit of dry vermouth and ice (Epicurious recommends 5 parts gin to 1 part vermouth). All three should be placed into a cocktail shaker, but rather than shaking, they should be stirred to combine the ingredients gently, and in fact, stirred with a wooden spoon rather than a metal one, to reduce impacting the drink’s temperature.