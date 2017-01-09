Why Does Stepping on LEGO Bricks Hurt So Much?

We know that stepping on LEGO bricks hurts, but why does it hurt so much? Today I Found Out host Simon Whistler has an explanation for this eternal question.

Right up there with how the gun on the original Duck Hunt game worked, why it hurts so much to step on a Lego brick is one of the questions we’re asked the most, so it’s high time we answered it. As anyone who’s done it knows, stepping on a Lego block is something akin to being shot in the foot by a knife soaked in wasp venom. In truth, this is an inherent danger of allowing a child to exist in your home.