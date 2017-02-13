Why 40 Million Red Crabs Take Over Christmas Island Every Year to Mate and Spawn

Each year 40 million red crabs take a cue from weather and the Moon to take over Christmas Island and mate in droves. Their journey is the subject of episode six of the series That’s Amazing, a collaboration between Great Big Story and The Weather Channel.

