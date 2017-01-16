Laughing Squid

What NASA Could Accomplish With the United States Military Budget

Second Thought explains what NASA could accomplish if for some reason the space program was given the same $600 billion budget as the United States military.

In this video we do a little speculating! What could NASA do with the US military’s massive 600 billion dollar annual budget?

EDIT: Made a little mistake at 0:29…I pressed the greater than sign when it should be less than. My apologies!

Edit 2: I have also realized that I took NASA’s budget percentage from the TOTAL United States annual budget, not the DISCRETIONARY budget like I used for the military. It’s still a very small percentage, but I apologize nonetheless.

