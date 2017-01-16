What NASA Could Accomplish With the United States Military Budget

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Second Thought explains what NASA could accomplish if for some reason the space program was given the same $600 billion budget as the United States military.

In this video we do a little speculating! What could NASA do with the US military’s massive 600 billion dollar annual budget?

EDIT: Made a little mistake at 0:29…I pressed the greater than sign when it should be less than. My apologies!

Edit 2: I have also realized that I took NASA’s budget percentage from the TOTAL United States annual budget, not the DISCRETIONARY budget like I used for the military. It’s still a very small percentage, but I apologize nonetheless.