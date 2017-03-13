Laughing Squid

What It Would Be Like If Star Wars Took Place Today in a Galaxy Close, Close By

Filmmaker Ryan Higa has created a new amusing fake movie trailer that imagines what it would be like if the Star Wars films “took place today in a galaxy close, close by.” We previously wrote about Ryan and his fake trailer for the Aquaman film.

