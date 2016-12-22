Wes Anderson Announces His New Stop-Motion Animated Film ‘Isle of Dogs’ With Edward Norton

Wes Anderson has announced his new stop-motion animated film, Isle of Dogs, and gave viewers a very quick look at Edward Norton‘s canine character named Rex. Anderson also teamed up with the fundraising website, CrowdRise, to hold a charity raffle and offer one lucky winner the chance to win a trip for two to London to meet Wes, get a tour of the Isle of Dogs sets, record the voice of a dog in the film, and receive one dog puppet miniature.

Funds raised from the raffle will go to The Film Foundation, a “non-profit organization founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history.” Anyone can donate to the good cause for the chance to win on the CrowdRise website.