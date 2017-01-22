Vladimir Putin Comforts Americans About Their New President in Saturday Night Live Cold Open

In a very timely cold open for the January 21st episode of Saturday Night Live, a bare-chested Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) addressed the American public for the first time after the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, offering them comfort about the future of their country and faith in their newly elected leader. The Russian President also opined about the hugely attended worldwide Women’s March, bringing in Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) in to his office to read a pre-written statement. Once outside however, Olga proudly donned a “pink pussy hat” with a knowing wink.

Later on in the show, McKinnon reprised her ongoing role as Kellyanne Conway who is shown, while in conversation with Bennet’s Jake Tapper, fantasizing about her own fame through a catchy dance number performed in a sparkly dress in a spoof of the musical Chicago.