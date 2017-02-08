Visual Influences From Michael Mann Films Found in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight

Filmmakers JCL Aragón and Adrián Gutiérrez of Glass Distortion have created a great video essay comparing visual influences and references from director Michal Mann‘s collection of films that are found in The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.
by Justin Page at on
Filmmakers JCL Aragón and Adrián Gutiérrez of Glass Distortion have created a great video essay comparing visual influences and references from director Michal Mann‘s collection of films that are found in The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.