Up Side Down, An Online Geography Quiz That Reorients the World to Create a New Challenge

Up Side Down is an online geography quiz that reorients the countries, cities, and bodies of water of the world to create a new challenge.

We’ve taken the world map, spun it around, ripped out chunks and reoriented it to show how a minor change can shift our point of view.

Who says Cape Town doesn’t sit at the top of the world? Or that Upstate New York is ‘up’ at all?

We invite you to ponder these questions, testing your geography skills and powers of perception in this ten question quiz.