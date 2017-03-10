Under-Horse, A Remarkable Photo Series Capturing the Rarely Seen Beauty of Horses From Under Glass

Lithuanian photographer Andrius Burba, who previously captured the soft bellies of cats from under a glass table has expanded the very same idea to the much larger subject of horses.

So far the biggest project is “Under-Horse”. It required a way bigger glass, new solutions, horse friendly environment, beautiful brave horses, their helpful owners, lots of heavy equipment and an amazing crew to make this project come to life. It was a great challenge but results were worth every second of any struggle.

Prints of this remarkable project are available for purchase through Burba’s site.

via PetaPixel