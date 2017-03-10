Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Under-Horse, A Remarkable Photo Series Capturing the Rarely Seen Beauty of Horses From Under Glass

by at on

Lithuanian photographer Andrius Burba, who previously captured the soft bellies of cats from under a glass table has expanded the very same idea to the much larger subject of horses.

So far the biggest project is “Under-Horse”. It required a way bigger glass, new solutions, horse friendly environment, beautiful brave horses, their helpful owners, lots of heavy equipment and an amazing crew to make this project come to life. It was a great challenge but results were worth every second of any struggle.

Prints of this remarkable project are available for purchase through Burba’s site.

via PetaPixel

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.