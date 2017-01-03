Laughing Squid

Traffic Lights 2.0, A Stunning Follow Up to Lucas Zimmermann’s Photos of Ghostly Lights in the Fog

Traffic lights 2.0 by Lucas Zimmermann

In December 2013, we wrote about German photographer Lucas Zimmermann and his wonderfully ghostly series of traffic lights in fog. In December 2016, Zimmermann posted a stunning continuation of this fantastic series entitled Traffic Lights 2.0. In these later photos, Zimmermann was able to capture the same haunting feeling using the empty streets of Weimar as they were lit by changing colored lights that reflected off the fog.

I have been waiting for two long years to finally go out again and progress on my traffic lights series. It was worth the wait.

