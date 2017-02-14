Laughing Squid

Thor Meets Stephen Strange in Playful ‘Doctor Strange’ End Credits Featurette

In honor of Doctor Strange releasing on Digital HD today, Marvel Studios and Chris Hemsworth released an amusing end credits featurette that shows the first meeting between Thor and Stephen Strange. The two superheroes have some laughs while on set drinking a cup of tea (beer) and chatting about Loki. Doctor Strange will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on February 28th.

