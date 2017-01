RealLifeLore takes a look at the tiny parts of Spain that are located in Africa surrounded by Morocco in Part 2 of their “The World’s Strangest Borders” series. The video also addresses the strange situations related to Gibraltar, which is part of the UK and Pheasant Island, which is part of Spain for six months of the year and part of France for the other six months. In Part 1 they explored unusual panhandles around the world.