The View From a GoPro Camera Being Fired Out of a Powerful Air Cannon

Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer from Corridor Digital launched a GoPro from their powerful “Master Blaster” air cannon to capture the view as the camera sails through the air. Pueringer said they liked the effect of launching a GoPro with an arrow, but wanted to keep the camera in the air longer.

Potato Cannon we used was built with PVC pipes. We basically went to Home Depot and assembled all the pieces before buying them. It’s filled using an air compressor through a nozzle that’s tapped into the end of the air chamber. The gun’s worked great for the decade or so we’ve had it!

It appears the camera/cannon rig was used for a few shots in Corridor’s exciting Overwatch Nerf battle.

