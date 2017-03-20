Laughing Squid

The Trommelwähler, A Vintage Telephone With a Unique Vertical Dialing Mechanism

Trommelwahler

The Herbert H. Warrick, Jr. Museum of Communications shared of video demonstrating a vintage telephone with a unique dialing mechanism called a Trommelwähler. The phone is similar to a rotary phone, but with the numbers arranged vertically rather than in a circle.

via Boing Boing

