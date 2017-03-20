The Trommelwähler, A Vintage Telephone With a Unique Vertical Dialing Mechanism

The Herbert H. Warrick, Jr. Museum of Communications shared of video demonstrating a vintage telephone with a unique dialing mechanism called a Trommelwähler. The phone is similar to a rotary phone, but with the numbers arranged vertically rather than in a circle.

I've seen this style of dial illustrated in early human-factors study reports. I didn't know they actually made them! pic.twitter.com/z1Z9CHhQOD — Museum of Comm (@museumofcomm) March 19, 2017

Text on the bottom reads:

11 H 5

Fg tist 261b (model number)

Fg Sk 54 S 3005 b I (documentation section)

Sg 54/3005 b II (drawing number) pic.twitter.com/P639ABC7Lp — Museum of Comm (@museumofcomm) March 19, 2017

via Boing Boing