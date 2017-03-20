The Trommelwähler, A Vintage Telephone With a Unique Vertical Dialing Mechanism

The Herbert H. Warrick, Jr. Museum of Communications shared of video demonstrating a vintage telephone with a unique dialing mechanism called a Trommelwähler. The phone is similar to a rotary phone, but with the numbers arranged vertically rather than in a circle.
I've seen this style of dial illustrated in early human-factors study reports. I didn't know they actually made them! pic.twitter.com/z1Z9CHhQOD
— Museum of Comm (@museumofcomm) March 19, 2017
Text on the bottom reads:
11 H 5
Fg tist 261b (model number)
Fg Sk 54 S 3005 b I (documentation section)
Sg 54/3005 b II (drawing number) pic.twitter.com/P639ABC7Lp
— Museum of Comm (@museumofcomm) March 19, 2017
via Boing Boing