The Terrifying First Trailer for ‘Alien: Covenant’

20th Century Fox has released a terrifying first trailer for Alien: Covenant. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s a follow-up to his 2012 film Prometheus and the latest film in the series of the Alien prequels. Alien: Covenant is scheduled for release on May 19, 2017.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.