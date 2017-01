The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy ripped apart reinforced steel with a powerful machine that pulled the metal rod using more than 150,000 pounds (or 150 kips) of force. The beam stretches slowly before finally snapping and shaking out small pieces from its outer layer in beautiful 28,500fps slow motion.

Gav and Dan are back at Purdue. This time, to stretch a steel beam until it doesn’t want to be a steel beam anymore.