Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Simple and Complicated Reasons Cartoon Characters Wear Gloves

by at on

Vox contributor Estelle Caswell explains the simple and complicated reasons cartoon characters wear gloves. The simplest explanation is that gloves are easier to animate, but for a more complex answer Caswell turns to the traditions of vaudeville and minstrel shows.

The Opry House reveals how inextricably linked vaudeville performance and blackface minstrelsy were to early animation. Nicholas Sammond writes in his book Birth of an Industry that early animators often performed at these shows. They also studied the performances of many of the vaudeville artists and translated those characters studies to paper when they were inventing their own cartoons.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.