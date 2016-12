Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In an Peanuts-inspired clip from Adam Ruins Everything, Adam Conover explains the raucous and pagan origins of Christmas traditions, and how it came to be thought of as a more somber religious holiday.

Instead of worrying that Christmas isn’t Christian anymore, maybe just let people celebrate the way they want.