The Oval Office, Opening of ‘The Office’ Recreated Using Clips From the New Trump Administration

In “The Oval Office” editor Brandon Smith perfectly combines clips of the new Donald Trump administration with the theme song from The Office to recreate the opening of the series.
For comparison, here is the original opening for the show.
by Glen Tickle at on
