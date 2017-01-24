Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Oval Office, Opening of ‘The Office’ Recreated Using Clips From the New Trump Administration

by at on

In “The Oval Office” editor Brandon Smith perfectly combines clips of the new Donald Trump administration with the theme song from The Office to recreate the opening of the series.

For comparison, here is the original opening for the show.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.