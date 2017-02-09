Laughing Squid

The New Bipedal Robot Cassie Shows Off Its Moves, Balance, and Agility

The new bipedal robot Cassie from Agility Robotics lab at Oregon State University showed off its moves, balance, and agility as it was officially unveiled on February 9, 2017. Cassie makes big improvements to earlier walking robot designs developed at the university, and its developers expect the robot could have useful applications in areas where robots with wheels or more legs have difficulties accessing.

In the near future, robots will deliver groceries, help take care of us in our homes, and assist in disaster recovery. We are pioneering legged robot technologies to solve the mobility challenges and enable this future.

