The New Bipedal Robot Cassie Shows Off Its Moves, Balance, and Agility

The new bipedal robot Cassie from Agility Robotics lab at Oregon State University showed off its moves, balance, and agility as it was officially unveiled on February 9, 2017. Cassie makes big improvements to earlier walking robot designs developed at the university, and its developers expect the robot could have useful applications in areas where robots with wheels or more legs have difficulties accessing.

In the near future, robots will deliver groceries, help take care of us in our homes, and assist in disaster recovery. We are pioneering legged robot technologies to solve the mobility challenges and enable this future.

Cassie is not just a #tech demo. Q2 production run is sold out, available for your #ugv #robotics application early Q3. Made in Oregon, USA. pic.twitter.com/aaEND1L9Iq — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) February 8, 2017

I'd sign autographs, but I'm all legs at the moment. Little help, @RethinkRobotics ? pic.twitter.com/77egJxQdl1 — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) February 8, 2017

