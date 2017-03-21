The Most Unsatisfying Video Ever Made

Luksan Wunder has created “The Most Unsatisfying Video in the World Ever Made” which features a series of very frustrating vignettes of people not properly completing actions or failing miserably at doing things.
via Digg
by Scott Beale at on
