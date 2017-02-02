The McElroy Brothers Release the First Trailer for My Brother, My Brother and Me the Television Series

Brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy have released the first trailer for their upcoming Seeso series My Brother, My Brother and Me based on their popular advice podcast of the same name. Like the podcast, the trailer mimics the opening disclaimer from the podcast with their father Clint McElroy assuring the audience that the boys are not experts.
The series will premiere on Seeso on February 23, 2017.
My Brother, My Brother and Me is a comedy advice show that barely offers any advice (and usually spirals out of control). In each episode, real-life brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy pick a question from a viewer and spin it into a ridiculous adventure set in their hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. With cameras in tow, the brothers end up dragging their families, local luminaries, celebrity guests, and supernatural entities into their whirlpool of comedy chaos