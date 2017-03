In a preview clip for the fourth episode of the BBC series Spy in the Wild, narrator David Tennant explains the odd reaction that wild lemurs display from ingesting millipedes. The millipedes emit a toxin that the little primates use to rub on their fur as an effective insect repellent. The toxin also makes the lemurs salivate and gets them very, very high.

